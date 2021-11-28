Career courses planned at CCC&TI

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a massage therapy course from 6-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and each third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Feb. 2, 2022 to Feb. 22, 2023 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $200. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.