Care for the Caregiver Support Group to meet

HICKORY — Caregivers need care for themselves, too. Care for the Caregiver Support Group is designed with that purpose in mind, to support caregivers who are caring for a loved one.

This group is a great place to begin and includes time for sharing, emotional support, resources, and making new friendships with others who understand caregiving. It is a safe place to stop and self-care.

Care for the Caregiver Support Group is open to the public and meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The West Hickory Senior Center hosts the group and is located at 400 17th St., SW, Hickory. Care for the Caregiver is offered at no cost and is led by the Area Agency on Aging’s Family Caregiver Specialist, Mary Mitchell. Call the Council on Aging to register, 828-328-2269, to attend the next meetings on Jan. 11 and Feb. 8.

