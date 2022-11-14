Card-making workshop offered by Hiddenite Center

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will join Deborah Crowder in sponsoring a fun card-making workshop experience. The workshop will take place at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Educational Complex on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Participants will create three complete cards and envelopes focusing on the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

Crowder is an independent demonstrator with Stampin’ Up and will be helping participants create projects with high-quality products and materials. As students explore paper crafting in this workshop they will utilize stamps, ink, paper, Designer Series Papers, and embellishments.

Cost for the workshop is $15 for Friend of the Center members and $20 for non-members. All materials are included. Registration may be completed online at www.hiddenitearts.org or by calling The Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966. The workshop is limited to 10 students.