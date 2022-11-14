 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Card-making workshop offered by Hiddenite Center

  • 0

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will join Deborah Crowder in sponsoring a fun card-making workshop experience. The workshop will take place at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Educational Complex on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Participants will create three complete cards and envelopes focusing on the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

Crowder is an independent demonstrator with Stampin’ Up and will be helping participants create projects with high-quality products and materials. As students explore paper crafting in this workshop they will utilize stamps, ink, paper, Designer Series Papers, and embellishments. 

Cost for the workshop is $15 for Friend of the Center members and $20 for non-members. All materials are included. Registration may be completed online at www.hiddenitearts.org or by calling The Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966. The workshop is limited to 10 students.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Trump the right person to take the Republican's party forward ?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert