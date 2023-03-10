American Legion Post 48 is scheduled to holds its fifth annual Car & Truck on April 15 at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave. Newton, a post news release says. The gates will open at 9 a.m.

Judging will start at 10:30 a.m., and awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

Registration is underway. The fee is $15 through April 1 and $20 through noon the day of the show.

The fee includes admission for two, and the first 100 to register will receive dash plaques.

Admission will be $5 for guests ages 13 and older and free for those 12 and younger, the release says.

Awards will be presented in 11 categories. Plaques also will be presented to the top 50 entries.

Vehicles eligible for entry include hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, street machines, antiques, originals, pro street, full-size trucks and motorcycles.

Newly eligible this year will be mini-trucks, Wilson Sigmon, co-chairman of the event, said. The category for it replaces that for rat rods, which was tried last year but drew little interest.

“We didn’t have but two,” Sigmon said, referring to rat rods. “I changed it and added best mini-trucks. There are several clubs around with mini-trucks, and we’re hoping we can attract a few of those.”

The show is meant to draw the widest variety of autos, even if it isn’t clear what category one would fit in. All vehicles are welcome.

“If you have a nice, old ’32 A model, and you ride in there and put it in the show, we don’t have a particular class for it,” Sigmon said. “That can be anything.”

The show will be a boost for the American Legion.

“The proceeds from the car show and everything that goes on that day go to the veterans at Hickory American Legion Post 48,” Sigmon said.

In addition to the show, spaces will be available for vendors for $20. T-shirts and food also will be available.

The rain date for the show will be April 22.

For information, call Sigmon at 828-320-1419 or show co-chairmen Dennis Huffman at 828-238-4299 or Allen Caldwell at 828-758-2215.