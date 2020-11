A car got trapped in flood waters Thursday morning in the Long View area.

Flood water from heavy rain covered the majority of a red car on Old Shelby Road near Sunrise Drive south of Long View.

Long View Fire and Catawba County EMS were at the scene. No one is trapped in the car.

The flood water shut down Old Shelby Road in that area.