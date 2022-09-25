Car show raises more than $13,000 for Safe Harbor

GRANITE FALLS — Headquarters 16th Annual Car Show and fundraiser was held on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Granite Falls, with Safe Harbor, a local nonprofit, as the beneficiary.

Scott Good, Headquarters Car Show founder, was so impressed with the overwhelming turnout of cars, volunteers, sponsors and attendees at the past two car show events that he encouraged his committee members to join him again this year to honor Safe Harbor.

The show featured around 200 classic cars and trucks and partnered with over 13 sponsors, including Paramount Automotive Group, Tindol Ford, Carter Jones Lumber, Steve White Motors, Granite Insurance, Huffman Hosiery Mills Inc., German Auto Service, Hot Rod Dynamics, Car Plus Lenoir, Universal Motors, Gold Standard Auto Body, Black Top Studios, Josh’s Auto & Towing Services, making this fundraiser a huge success.

Good explains: “Headquarters Car Show is much more than just a car show, it is also a way to raise support for a worthy cause. God has blessed this special event and hundreds of women and their families over the years and we in return have been blessed by it as well.”

This is the third year that Safe Harbor has been the beneficiary. The past two years Safe Harbor received over $27,000, with this year bringing in an additional $13,000-plus.

Kelsey Williams, Safe Harbor’s volunteer administrator, said, "I am so touched by the goodness of God and the willingness of this community to give so generously of their time and resources to help support Safe Harbor and the ladies we serve. I want to personally say thank you to each and every single person who played a part in the success of this year's car show; to God be the glory!"

Several businesses and organizations donated food, beverages and other items for the event. DJ Matt Schtum provided entertainment.

Safe Harbor is a local nonprofit that provides support for women experiencing homelessness, women moving forward in life in their recovery, as well as a transitional program for women and their children, providing a holistic approach to overcoming the obstacles they face in life.

For information about Safe Harbor, contact dconner@safeharbornc.org or 828-326-7233.

For information about Headquarters Car Show, contact rscottgood662gmail.com or 704-813-8981.