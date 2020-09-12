Car show benefits program for women in need

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRANITE FALLS — The annual Headquarters Car Show will be held at 5250 Dusty Lane in Granite Falls on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The annual car show is a Christian ministry which has become a special place for car clubs, family and high school reunions, and a place to meet and enjoy Christian fellowship. The car show is open to the public.

This year, the beneficiaries of the annual car show and fundraiser is Safe Harbor of Hickory. All proceeds including entry fees, raffles and food sales will go to Safe Harbor.

Headquarters was founded by Scott Good in 2007 and has a car show each year where a variety of nonprofits benefited from the proceeds in the past.

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2006. Safe Harbor offers services to help women, children and families in the Hickory area restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education and personal empowerment. A nonprofit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor offers a safety net to those in the community who are hurting, homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance use disorder or emotional brokenness.