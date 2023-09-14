A collision between a car and a moped in Alexander County shut down a portion of one of the county's busiest highways on Thursday morning.
The wreck was at the intersection of N.C. Highway 127 and Shiloh Church Road.
Scanner traffic suggested at least one person was taken from the crash scene to a hospital.
