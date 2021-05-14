 Skip to main content
Car crashes on Airport Rhodhiss Road in Hickory; no serious injuries reported
Car crashes on Airport Rhodhiss Road in Hickory; no serious injuries reported

The car was on its side after a crash on Airport Rhodhiss Road on Friday afternoon in Hickory.

The driver avoided injury in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Airport Rhodhiss Road.

The car ended up on its side and off the highway.

Hickory firefighters, Burke County EMS and the Icard Fire Department all responded to the scene.

