Car crashes into home; one person taken to hospital
One person was taken to a local hospital after a car struck a home on 8th Street Drive NE in Hickory on Tuesday.

Hickory police were investigating the accident. A building inspector from Catawba County was also called to the crash scene to look at the home.

