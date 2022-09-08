Car crash claims life of Lenoir woman

A Lenoir woman died in a car crash Wednesday morning in Caldwell County.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Wednesday on Calico Road near Vantage Heights Circle just outside the Gamewell community.
Angeline Elizabeth Lanala Manuel, 20, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.
A 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by Manuel, was traveling north on Calico Road, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, collided with a utility pole and overturned. Manuel was not restrained by a seatbelt, Swagger said.