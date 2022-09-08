 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Car crash claims life of Lenoir woman

  • 0

A Lenoir woman died in a car crash Wednesday morning in Caldwell County.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Wednesday on Calico Road near Vantage Heights Circle just outside the Gamewell community.

Angeline Elizabeth Lanala Manuel, 20, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.

A 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by Manuel, was traveling north on Calico Road, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, collided with a utility pole and overturned. Manuel was not restrained by a seatbelt, Swagger said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry and Meghan join royal family in rushing to ailing Queen's side

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert