Car crash backs up traffic on N.C. 127
Car crash backs up traffic on N.C. 127

  • Updated
127 Utility Pole Crash

Workers are in the process of restoring power to traffic lights at the intersection of N.C. 127 and Second Avenue SE Tuesday morning after a car struck a utility pole. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

A car collided with a utility pole at the intersection of Second Avenue SE and N.C. 127 Tuesday morning, knocking out traffic lights and backing up traffic along the highway.

Only one southbound lane of N.C. 127 was open as of 8:45 a.m. The city advised drivers headed north to turn onto Second Avenue and make a U-turn at the intersection of Second Avenue and Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard to get on First Avenue SE.

The city also asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes. 

Crews were out working to fix the damage by 8 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear when the problem will be fixed and the road completely reopened. 

Chrystal Dieter, the media and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department, said all injuries were treated at the scene and there will be no charges in the crash.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

