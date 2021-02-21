Canrobert: Camp helps struggling military families

It was the brother who got Lynn to thinking some years ago about what she could do to honor him. She said people with life-altering injuries usually can get physical help — wheelchairs, physical therapy, prosthetics, etc., but not social/mental/emotional/spiritual assistance. She said her initial vision was a sports retreat, a place that offered therapeutic recreation. Lynn even had a 5,000-acre site on Lake Superior in mind for her venture.

Of course, she wasn’t going to do anything without conducting research, which included interviewing catastrophically injured adults. “Some were angry and bitter that there were no services for adults in their situations,” said Lynn, who then talked to a man with serious physical challenges due to injuries sustained during war.

This got Lynn to thinking about and investigating veterans and active military personnel suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and their families. “I learned that the veteran and his or her family have to heal together,” said Lynn.

“God tapped me on the shoulder on Dec. 23, 2010,” Lynn announced, explaining that God made it clear to her on that date that she needed to start building a program.