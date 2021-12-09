Candy cane scavenger hunt scheduled

HICKORY — People are invited to participate in the Downtown Hickory Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Pick up a scavenger hunt card at the HDDA tent on Union Square on Dec. 11, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Find the candy canes in 20 store windows, fill in the store names, and return the card by 3 p.m. for a chance to win $30 in Downtown Bucks.
Questions about the event should be emailed to info@downtownhickory.com and put Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt in the subject line.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.