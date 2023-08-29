HICKORY — Safe Harbor of NC, an addiction recovery and support organization, will host a candlelight vigil on Aug. 31 in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event aims to raise awareness about the global epidemic of drug overdose and honor the memory of those who have lost their lives to addiction.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the Safe Harbor of NC Chloe Waldrop Center located at 112 Second Ave. SE in Hickory, and will begin at 8 p.m. Participants are encouraged to gather to remember loved ones lost to overdose and offer support to those currently battling addiction.

Safe Harbor of NC is dedicated to empowering individuals in their recovery journey. It aims to combat the stigma surrounding addiction and provide a supportive environment for those affected. By hosting this candlelight vigil, Safe Harbor of NC seeks to foster compassion, understanding, and unity within the community.

“Too many people are suffering in silence due to the stigma surrounding this issue. You are seen, you are heard, you are loved," says Sarah Blanton, Safe Harbor of NC program director.

Safe Harbor of NC invites community members, families, friends, and individuals in recovery to join together at the candlelight vigil to remember and pay tribute to those affected by addiction. A memory cross will be set up to hold photos of those lost to overdose. By standing together, attendees will not only honor those who have passed but also reaffirm their commitment to raising awareness and supporting those currently struggling with addiction.

There will also be participating agencies attending the vigil that will include The Cognitive Connection, Catawba Alliance for Recovery, Woman’s Resource Center, Young People of Integrity, Carolina Caring, Hickory Church of the Nazarene, and Jennifer Alvarado and Sandy Ridge Baptist Church who will be providing the refreshments.

Participants will also take a moment to recognize the invaluable work of front-line responders. These brave individuals tirelessly dedicate themselves to saving lives and assisting those in critical moments of need. Their selflessness and commitment deserve gratitude and respect.

The candlelight vigil will not only serve as a remembrance but also as a source of hope and unity within the community.

Safe Harbor of NC is a faith-based 501(c)3 organization founded in 2004. Safe Harbor offers services to help women and children in the surrounding county and High-Country areas, restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education, and personal empowerment.

A nonprofit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor of NC offers a safety net to those women in the community who are hurting and experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance use or emotional brokenness. For more information on Safe Harbor of NC, visit the website www.safeharbornc.org

For more information, call 828-326-7233.