Candle-making program offered at Hickory library

HICKORY — Candle making meets 3-D modeling in a fun collision of technology and crafting on Monday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Use 3-D printed pumpkin molds to make your own fall candle and learn the mold creation process in Tinkercad. Registration is required. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/candle-making-with-tinkercad/ .

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.