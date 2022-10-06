Candidates forums set for Oct. 8, Oct. 15

NEWTON —The Newton Forum Committee is sponsoring candidates forums for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The forums will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Community Meeting Room at the Catawba County Library in downtown Newton. Early voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the same site.

These forums will be educational, informative and non-partisan. They are not designed to promote any particular candidates or agendas. All Newton voters and other interested persons in Catawba County are invited to attend.

The forums will begin with three-minute opening statements for each candidate. Next, audience members will be invited to directly question the candidates. Each question is limited to one minute. Candidates’ answers are limited to two minutes. The forums will conclude with two-minute closing statements from each candidate.

Candidates for the three seats on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners have been invited to participate in the Oct. 8 forum. These include Democratic challenger Wendy Kennedy and Republicans candidates incumbent Randy Isenhower, Robert Abernethy Jr. and Cole Setzer.

For the Oct. 15 forum, the 10th Congressional District candidates Democrat Pam Genant and Republican incumbent Patrick McHenry have been invited.

For more information on The Newton Forum Committee Candidates Forums, contact Greg Cranford at 828-464-8294, 803-308-2916 or gregcranford@aol.com.