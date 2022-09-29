Candidate forum's focus to be board of education

HICKORY — The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley (LWVCV) and the Hickory Daily Record will co-sponsor a candidate forum for the Catawba County Board of Education Nov. 8 general election on Monday, Oct. 10, from 6-8 p.m. in the West Wing Commons of Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.

The forum will consist of a set of questions composed by LWVCV and Hickory Daily Record and will be moderated by HDR editor Eric Millsaps. Each candidate will have the opportunity to respond to each question, and all candidates will have the opportunity to make a closing statement.

All candidates for the Catawba County Board of Education have been invited to participate. The full list of candidates is available on the county Board of Elections website, https://catawbacountync.gov/site/assets/files/8342/cont_cand_rpt_3-all.pdf

Attendance will be limited to the capacity of the room, about 200 people. The best campus entrance and parking lot to use at CVCC for this event is the main entrance across from Popeye's on U.S. 70 SE. The event will also be live-streamed on the LWVCV Facebook page and should be available as a video on the page after the event. The live-streaming will also be available at lwvcv.org.

For more information, e-mail info.lwcvc@gmail.com.

The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. The League works to inform and engage the community and to encourage citizens to participate in government. More information is available at lwvcv.org.