Cancer survivor Glenda McCorkle: "Don’t let cancer scare you"

When Glenda McCorkle, 61, found out she had breast cancer, she began writing. She said writing gives her something to look back on and see how she has changed over time.
She wrote thoughts, prayers and Bible verses in her journal. “I call this ‘My Journey in the Eye of the Storm’ because it was a storm,” she said.
She said she will leave the journal for her family so they can look back on her story. “It’s your faith that carries you through a journey like this, and somebody needs to know your story because sometimes people don’t share what they go through,” she said. “This will be a blessing for my grandchildren, and it will help me to remember what I’ve been through and the Scriptures I depended on.”
Her fight with cancer began last year. “I found a lump in February of 2020,” she said. “I told my doctor about it, but he felt it was just dense scar tissue.”
McCorkle decided to get a mammogram in May, but the cancer did not show up. Following more visits to doctors and tests, she was diagnosed with breast cancer on Dec. 4, 2020.
She was scheduled for surgery on Dec. 21, but finding out she had cancer did not stop McCorkle from helping those in her community before then. “I had to do my Christmas giveaway,” she said. With help from her co-worker and son, the trio managed to deliver toys to local children before her surgery.
Family and close friends quickly reached out after the diagnosis. “They loved me. They started praying for me. They made sure I had everything that I needed. That love and knowing that they were praying, and they were concerned about my every need, it was a blessing.”
Friend Cherita Faulkner came from Chicago to stay with McCorkle for a month, providing care post-surgery.
“For me, I wasn’t used to being on this side,” she said. “I’m used to being on the other side. I’m used to being the caregiver. I’m used to being the one helping people. I’m used to being the one to pray someone through.”
She went to nine chemotherapy appointments at Carolina Oncology Specialists and had 33 radiation treatments at Frye Regional Medical Center.
Throughout that time, McCorkle said she never lost her will to beat cancer. “I got to fight, and I got to be strong,” she said.
The treatments forced her to focus on resting. “I’m moving around all the time. I go, like, a 1,000 miles a day, but now I’m down to, like, 100. It’s a change, so I know I had to rest.”
“The fatigue is no joke,” she continued. “It just hits you, and you just have to sit down. You can’t do anything. You just have to rest and let your body restore.”
McCorkle rang a bell for finishing chemotherapy in March and for finishing radiation in July.
She will need to have regular doctor visits, and she has an imaging scan scheduled on Oct. 25. “I’m clear, but it’s precautionary,” she said.
Her experience with cancer opened her eyes to a need in Hickory and surrounding areas. “In the process, I lost my insurance and I lost my job,” she said. “I’m going to do fundraisers and stuff to get it figured out and help those who are going through (cancer) and need that financial help.”
Looking back at her journal, McCorkle said she has changed. “I’m going to do more things for me,” she said, “because I’m always doing for someone else. I want to live more for me.”
She said she looks forward to traveling. “I like to go on cruises, I like going to the beaches,” she said. “I want to go to Martha’s Vineyard, and I want to take my grandchildren on vacation.”
“Don’t let cancer scare you,” she said. “When someone says, ‘You have cancer,’ fear comes. Fear grips your heart, but you can’t allow that fear to control you.”