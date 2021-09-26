Cancer survivor Glenda McCorkle: "Don’t let cancer scare you"

When Glenda McCorkle, 61, found out she had breast cancer, she began writing. She said writing gives her something to look back on and see how she has changed over time.

She wrote thoughts, prayers and Bible verses in her journal. “I call this ‘My Journey in the Eye of the Storm’ because it was a storm,” she said.

She said she will leave the journal for her family so they can look back on her story. “It’s your faith that carries you through a journey like this, and somebody needs to know your story because sometimes people don’t share what they go through,” she said. “This will be a blessing for my grandchildren, and it will help me to remember what I’ve been through and the Scriptures I depended on.”

Her fight with cancer began last year. “I found a lump in February of 2020,” she said. “I told my doctor about it, but he felt it was just dense scar tissue.”

McCorkle decided to get a mammogram in May, but the cancer did not show up. Following more visits to doctors and tests, she was diagnosed with breast cancer on Dec. 4, 2020.