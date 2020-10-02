‘Can’-pions announced in annual food drive

The Corner Table Soup Kitchen of Newton announced the 2020 winners of the fifth annual Parade of Cans food drive on Thursday afternoon.

The winner — or “Can-pion” — of this year’s drive went to GKN eDriveline. The company collected a total of 9,003 pounds of food. They also won first place for monetary donations made to the soup kitchen with $4,037 donated.

Second place went to Trinity Baptist Church with 6,334 pounds of food, and third place went to Beth Eden Church with 1,694 pounds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Catawba County Government Center also won recognition with 748 pounds of food donated to the Backpack Program and 163 pounds of snacks donated to the Backpack Program.

Overall, the soup kitchen received 23,682 pounds of donated food during this year’s drive. Although this is less than the 2019 total, which was 37,731 pounds, Corner Table’s Executive Director Summer Jenkins said it is still impressive.

“With everything going on, these organizations came together and raised not only money, but a great amount of food for our programs,” Jenkins said.

Other organizations that participated in this year’s drive include New Hope Moravian Church, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Trinity Reformed, Twin City Insurance, The Mane Attraction of Conover Inc., 40 West Challengers, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church of Conover, Startown Veterinary Hospital, Yoga Loft Center, Martin’s Chapel, St. Andrews Anglican Church, First Presbyterian Church of Newton, Catawba Valley Baptist, First United Methodist Church of Newton, and Steve White Motors. The Greater Hickory Jaycees sponsored the food drive this year.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.