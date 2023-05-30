Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announced a special summer day camp happening at the Hiddenite Center’s Education Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) on June 12-15.

The first camp of the Hiddenite Center’s Merge Summer Day Camp series features card making and terrarium building.

Deborah Crowder of “Stampin’ It Up” will guide students as they create a collection of mixed-media cards. Kristen Cozart will work with students as they build their own terrariums with live and found objects. This camp is perfect for kids who love to work with their hands and create with their imaginations.

The cost of this four-day camp is $65 for Friends of the Center and $75 for nonmembers. The camp is divided into age groups with 4-to-8-year-olds meeting from 9 a.m. to noon and 9-to-13-year-olds meeting from 1-4 p.m. The Hiddenite Center asks that parents of 4-year-olds remain with their child during camp.

Pre-registration is required for summer camps and class sizes are limited to 12 students. Parents can visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.