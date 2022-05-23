Camp provides safe place for grieving children

CLAREMONT — Carolina Caring and Rising Hope Farms in Claremont have teamed up to offer Brighter Days Children’s Camp for youth ages 5 through 18 who have lost someone close to them. The camp will be offered on Thursday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rain date is Thursday, May 30.

Participants will be placed in age-appropriate groups and invited to interact with the farm’s gentle horses. Through the healing power of nature, Rising Hope Farms creates a safe space to share feelings and activities that are sure to bring smiles and laughter.

Space is limited, so register by Wednesday, June 15, by contacting wspurling@carolinacaring.org or calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.