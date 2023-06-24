NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service recently hosted students who participated in Catawba County Schools’ Camp Med summer program. The students were accompanied by career development coordinators Shelly Isenhour-Essary and Jennifer McCreary.

This is the third year students from Catawba County Schools have had the opportunity to participate in the Camp Med program. The theme for 2023 was “Brain Health."

During the weeklong experience, students engaged in health care career-related activities within the Catawba County community and reflected on local health care strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges.

Funding for the Camp Med program was provided by a grant from the Wake Forest School of Medicine, a Northwest Area Health Education Center program.

Camp Med is designed to identify, recruit, educate, and prepare diverse high school students for careers in the health profession. The program activities include presentations from local experts, tours, observations, and hands-on activities.

While visiting Bennett Funeral Service, Rhonda Bennett, owner, welcomed the students, provided lunch, and gave each student and their leaders a complimentary swag bag. Tommy Young, funeral director, presented information about the funeral industry, such as career opportunities, required education and training, and the importance of serving families during a time of loss.

He also explained how the medical field correlates with the funeral industry. Donna Rudisill, community relations director, led the students on a tour of Bennett’s Newton location.

“We appreciate our community partners for being committed to our schools and supporting our growing student population," said Isenhour-Essary. "Without community business partnerships like Bennett Funeral Service, we would be unable to host a successful Camp Med. This provides a quality environment for our students to learn and affords them many opportunities to have authentic hands-on experiences.”

Bennett Funeral Service is honored to be voted “Best Funeral Home'' for eight consecutive years by the readers of the Hickory Daily Record and Observer News Enterprise. In 2022, they were voted “Best Overall Business” and “Best Customer Service”. They are located at 7878 N.C. 16, Newton, and 502 1st Ave. S., Conover. They offer traditional and cremation services. For more information call 828-465-2111 or visit www.bennettfuneralservice.com.