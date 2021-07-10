Camp Hoorah to offer activities for youths

HICKORY — The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host Camp Hoorah on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

The camp is designed to provide youth ages 9-13 with a fun-filled week of activities and excursions before school starts back. This engaging program will include visits to Carowinds, Grandfather Mountain, Skateland, and more. The price per camper is $170 for City of Hickory residents and $190 for non-residents.

Registration for Camp Hoorah is available online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/ and is limited to 13 participants.

For more information about Camp Hoorah, contact Quamaine Coplind or Yadil Sanchez at 828-328-3997 or via email at ysanchez@hickorync.gov.