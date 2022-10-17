Camera Club announces winners of Oct. 5 competition

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Oct. 5 meeting. The competition was for print images with the assigned topic of “open travel”.

Winners for the Oct. 5 competition are:

• First place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Myrtle Beach”

• Second place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Holland MI”

• Third place, Richard Washer with an image entitled “Rushmore”

• Fourth place, Richard Washer with an image entitled “Tower of Pisa”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Oct. 19: Projection competition: Horses (this year)

• Oct. 22: Field trip, Parkway cruise

• Oct. 26: Social get-together (place to be determined)

• Nov. 2: Projection competition: Fall Color (this year)

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.