Camera Club announces winners of competition

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the July 21 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Life on the Farm” (taken this year).

Winners from the July competition are:

• First place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Corn Crib”

• Second place, Judy Young with an image entitled “Gidget the Alpaca”

• Third place, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Red Barn”

• Fourth place, Judy Young with an image entitled “Still Water Farms”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures.

Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Aug. 4 presentation by Randy Knauf on “Photographing Cars and Processing”