HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the June 21 meeting. The competition was for print images with the assigned topic of “Open (Lifetime).”

Winners for the June 21 competition are:

First place, Karen Bender with an image titled “Mandarin Drake”

Second place, Randy Knauf with an image titled “Nags Head Sunset”

Third place, Ravi Patel with an image titled “Salivating Tiger”

Fourth place (tie), Tom Devlin with an image titled “Here’s Looking at You”

Fourth place (tie), Judy Young with an image titled “Yellowstone Rodeo”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory.

Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

July 5, no meeting because of holiday

July 19, projection competition: food

July 22, US National Whitewater Center

July 28, social get-together (TBD)

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required.

Further information can be obtained by emailing Tom Devlin, club president, at tdevlin944@gmail.com.