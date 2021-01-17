In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the 2020 election, many people have struggled with relationships, specifically how to engage people with differing viewpoints.

“Families and friends often find themselves divided along political lines. The political polarization that pits side against side functionally eliminates any metaphorical middle ground on which real conversation can happen,” said Mindy Makant, director of the Living Well Center on Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Hickory campus.

Makant added that the stress of the pandemic has also weighed heavily on folks. “Loneliness, anxiety, depression are all problems,” she said. “Students, like so many people, have had loved ones sick, hospitalized or die. They have had to make major adjustments to wedding plans, travel plans, study abroad plans.

“People are angry and afraid and sad,” Makant continued. “We have heard over and over again, ‘This is not who we are.’ But this is clearly who we are. Many of us have just had the privilege to pretend otherwise.”

With tension building among friends, family members and neighbors, Makant and Neal Gray shared a few tips to keep conversations civil.

“It starts with the Golden Rule, but worded differently: Talk to others the way you’d want them to talk to you,” explained Gray, associate professor of counseling and chair of the School of Counseling and Human Services at Lenoir-Rhyne University. His career in the mental health counseling field spans 25 years.

Gray said he uses the Golden Rule in his own life. “When you talk to other people, it’s important to be empathetic,” he explained. “This helps us to understand why people think or believe the way they do — which leads us to better understand each other.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Makant has a similar standard for her students as well. “The framework for having difficult religious and political conversations like these in my classroom is threefold: humility, charity, and curiosity,” she said.

“Humility involves recognizing that I don’t have the whole picture and that I may even be wrong. Charity means trusting that others are engaging in the conversation to the best of their ability, in good faith. And curiosity requires that before I jump to judgment, I start with genuine questioning,” Makant explained.

When engaging in difficult or tense conversations — no matter the topic — Gray said it is important to remain calm. “You can’t control others, but you can control your own thoughts, words, and actions,” he said.

“Using nonverbal (skills) will help send the message that you are listening to the other person,” Gray continued. Nonverbal skills include eye contact, head nods to indicate you are listening, and relaxed body language.

Other important skills include accepting the person and not dismissing his or her opinion. “In relationships, we want to feel accepted; accepting the other person regardless of their opinion shows respect,” Gray said. “You can’t go into a conversation thinking the other person is evil.”

He added that it is important to give the other person time to share their thoughts. “Wait your turn to speak. Listen to them without thinking about your next response. When people feel attacked, they will become defensive,” he continued. “If this is a relationship that you can maintain, there needs to be space for differing opinions while having respect for one another.”

Gray said there are a few questions folks can ask themselves before getting into a tense conversation. “One question to ask yourself is, ‘Is this the right time and place?’ If you’re at the Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner table, it may not be (the right time or place). If it’s at work, it may not be,” he explained.

Another question Gray mentioned was asking yourself, "'Are my emotions too heightened right now?’ If you find that you become very emotional while discussing a certain topic, you may want to stop the conversation,” he said. “It is important to have a calm presence, and sometimes emotions can get in the way of that.”

“It’s also important to figure out what your motive is for the conversation,” Gray continued. “If you’re trying to change someone’s mind about something, you will probably come away disappointed.”

As a Christian theologian, Makant reminds herself of a biblical truth when faced with tension-filled situations: God loves everyone.

“God does not love me more than he loves those whose ideological commitments are contrary to mine or even abhorrent to me,” Makant said. “This does not mean that I have to agree with those, ‘on the other side,’ but it does mean I’m called to love them. And that can be really hard.”

If someone is struggling with avoiding arguments, Gray said seeing a clinical mental health counselor could help. “You first have to decide if these issues are impacting relationships that are meaningful to you,” he said. “Are you seeing negative consequences in your life? Do you want to heal these relationships?”

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.