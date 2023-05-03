GRANITE FALLS — In recognition of Older Americans Month, the Caldwell County Department of Social Services will host Celebration of Life on Friday, May 5, at Mountain Grove Church, 2485 Connelly Springs Road, Granite Falls.

The free event features information booths, entertainment, and lunch. Information booths open at 8:30 a.m. and entertainment begins at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.

Celebration of Life gives Caldwell County the opportunity to honor and appreciate residents aged 60 and older. Information, such as financial, health care, elder abuse, durable medical equipment, volunteer, and educational opportunities, will be available.

Each year participants enjoy eating, catching up with friends, laughing, singing, and winning door prizes. Entertainment will be provided by Caldwell JAM. Returning as master of ceremonies will be Rocky Brooks.

Celebration of Life is funded by private donations from multiple businesses and organizations from around the Catawba Valley. The primary contributors, called the Gold Sponsors, are the Ally Bank, Friendship Ford, Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation, Total Home Care, and Vaya Health. Volunteers from DSS, the Caldwell Senior Center, and other agencies assist in setting up the event and acting as servers for the meal.