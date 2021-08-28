 Skip to main content
Caldwell schools to require masks
  • Updated
The Caldwell County school system will now be requiring masks in light of a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to a release Caldwell County Schools put out Friday.

“The decision was made to start the school year making masks optional while monitoring data,” Superintendent Don Phipps said via the release. “Through ongoing communication and regular updates, it is apparent that a more restrictive step is needed.”

The new policy, which becomes effective Monday, applies to students, employees and visitors indoors at school facilities.

The policy will not apply to people with “documented exemptions” found in the state’s Safe Schools Toolkit. Nor does it apply to athletes playing indoor sports, according to the release.

While masks will not be required outdoors, the school system is still asking people to social distance in those settings.

The release comes following a period of sharp increases in cases for both Caldwell County and the school system.

Since the beginning of school, 133 students and 31 employees had tested positive for the virus. As of Friday, a record 730 students were in quarantine, according to the release.

The school system also announced it will once again provide weekly reports on Fridays containing information on positive cases and quarantines within the system.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

