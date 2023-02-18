LENOIR — For 25 years, the Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase has featured musicians who live or work in Caldwell County or who have strong ties to local musical traditions. The silver anniversary of the showcase, Heroes and Friends, will be presented on Saturday, March 4.

The annual showcase, which has featured more than 250 musicians, helps keep the community’s rich history of traditional music alive today. Local favorite Strictly Clean and Decent will host the showcase, as it has for each of the 25 years. An acoustic trio whose members are Patrick Crouch, Ron Shuffler and Kay Crouch, Strictly Clean and Decent is known for playing a variety of musical styles with a solid instrumental foundation topped by blended vocal harmonies.

This year’s lineup also includes:

Nashville-based Milan Miller is best known as the winner of the Songwriter of Year for 2020, an award presented annually by the International Bluegrass Music Association. His music is featured regularly on Bluegrass Junction, the premier bluegrass channel on Sirius XM radio, where he has placed 33 songs at the top of the chart and more than three dozen others in the top 20. His songs have been recorded by some of the biggest names in bluegrass, including Balsam Range, Lonesome River Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Terry Baucom, Tim O’Brien, Buddy Melton, Sam Bush, Russell More and IIIrd Tyme Out, and the Grascals.

Jon Boy and Lefty will treat audiences to their brand of blues-influenced, original music. They will appear with a full band that includes Jonathan Doll on guitar, Kent “Lefty” Spears on harmonica, Coty Robinett on guitar, Wes McCall on drums and Andrew Massey on bass.

Tall Paul and Kristie Bobal are based in Nashville but are on the road most of the year. Favorites in the Key West Trop Rock (tropical rock) and Parrot Heads scene, their fans keep them touring not only on the east coast but across the United States. The pandemic shutdown allowed them to focus on writing and recording an album of new songs as well as gaining new fans worldwide with their weekly live stream At Home shows.

Nancy Posey will return as emcee for the evening. Posey is a writer, artist and musician who taught at both South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute before retiring and relocating to Nashville. She is a frequent contributor of interviews, reviews and coverage of live music events for Music City Music Magazine.

The Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase will be Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center. Tickets for the show are $11 for adults and $5.50 for students and children. A pre-show dinner buffet will be offered at 5:30 p.m. The cost of dinner is $20 and reservations are required.

For more information or for tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2407 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.