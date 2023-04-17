LENOIR – The Caldwell Men’s Chorus will present its spring concert on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Lenoir Presbyterian Church, 1002 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir. The concert is free and open to the public.

Director Keith Smith says, “I am very proud of the range and professionalism of our singers. I still maintain we are the best-kept musical secret in western North Carolina. We present a wide array of eclectic selections. In this concert, the first half of our program is secular, the second half is sacred music.”

The program will consist of the following repertoire: the doo-wop piece, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight"; two male chorus strong standard selections, “Stout Hearted Men” and “Manly Men”; a piece featuring the “Mighty Mouse” theme; the Scottish ballad “Loch Lomond”; two barbershop numbers, “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” and “Heart of my Heart,"; “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” from “The Lion King"; the rousing gospel piece, “Just a Little Talk with Jesus"; the spiritual “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho"; the traditional hymn, “Great is Thy Faithfulness”; and the energetic, engaging, upbeat praise song, “Praise His Holy Name.”

The Caldwell Men’s Chorus is a nonprofit, 501 (c)(3) organization, consisting of 22 singers, ranging in age from 40 to 83. All of the men have a love for singing and can sing close harmony. Many of the men are current or retired school choral teachers and/or church music directors. The group is accompanied by Sherry January and directed by Keith Smith.

You do not need a ticket. Just show up at the door on the evening of the concert. Donations are gratefully accepted but not required. Smith suggests that people should start arriving shortly after 6:30, as the church fills up quickly.