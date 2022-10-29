Caldwell Men's Chorus to present fall concert

LENOIR — Almost three years to the day since its last performance, the Caldwell Men's Chorus will present a fall concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Lenoir Presbyterian Church, 1002 Kirkwood Ave., NE. The disruption in the group's concert schedule was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fall concert is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted. Twenty-one singers will take the steps to serenade you. Members of the chorus are Dennis Bell, Tim Boone, Peter Bost, Brian Clark, William Cogdell, Nathan Denton, Jonathan Duncan, Lucas Duncan, Sherrill German, Adam Lowery, Robert Marshall, Doug McCowan, John McDaniel, Trev Moore, Duane Mozingo, Glen Neal, Allen Norrod, Kevin Parrish, Doug Saunders, Ken Thwing and Rankin Whittingon. The group will be accompanied by John Coffey. The chorus is under the direction of Keith Smith.

The group will perform, "Blow Away the Morning Dew," "Wake Thee Now, Dearest," "What Do You Do with a Drunken Sailor?," "Away from the Roll of the Sea," "Carry Me Back to the Lone Prairie," "Haven of Rest," "I Get Around," "Ride the Chariot," "Swing Down Chariot," and the group's signature piece, "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

Director Smith says, "We have a great eclectic variety of music. There is something for everyone. I am delighted to say that we have returned better than ever with a great musical blend. We will pay tribute to several of our members, who sadly passed away earlier this year."

Come early to claim a good seat. There is no ticket required.