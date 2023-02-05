LENOIR — The Caldwell Men’s Chorus has reconvened for the spring semester, with a free spring concert to be presented Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Lenoir Presbyterian Church, 1002 Kirkwood Ave. NW. No ticket is required.

In the meantime, the first activity for the group this semester is a fundraiser.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, for a donation, you can bring your sweetheart by the McCreary Recreation Center in Hudson to be serenaded. The recreation center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the town of Hudson. Director Chuck Raby has many events planned throughout the year and one of them is this serenade session.

For a donation, you can engage the Men’s Chorus on Feb. 14 from 7-9 p.m. in 10-minute increments in the banquet hall at the recreation center, 450 Redwood St. in Hudson.

The Caldwell Men’s Chorus will be in black tuxes with red ties, red cummerbunds with a red rose, ready to serenade your sweetheart. Director Keith Smith says, “What a unique gift! And you will be helping sustain our Men’s Chorus! We rely completely on donations as all of our concerts are free. We are looking for unique ways to put our men out there in the community, as I feel we are one of the best kept musical secrets in western North Carolina."

For more information or to book a serenade session, call Smith at 828-322-3169.