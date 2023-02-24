LENOIR — The next installment of Caldwell is Hiring has been scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 23 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

Sponsored by Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, in partnership with the Caldwell County Economic Development Commission, the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce and NCWorks, the event will feature dozens of local employers with available jobs.

Online registration for employers who want to participate is now open. The deadline to register is March 3. Employers will be asked to include the number of jobs and a list of available positions.

Jobseekers are encouraged to dress their best, bring copies of their resume and prepare for on-the-spot interviews with employers.

In addition to the job fair, the event also will feature an education fair with information on workforce training and degree programs as well as help with tuition assistance and advising for individuals wanting to enroll at CCC&TI.

The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd. SE, Lenoir. For more information, including the Employer Registration form and links to daily updates on available local jobs, visit: www.cccti.edu/hiring.