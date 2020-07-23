Caldwell Hospice presents Above and Beyond award

LENOIR—Xavier Hawkins, LPN, Unit Manager at Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Lenoir, received Caldwell Hospice’s Above and Beyond award for the second quarter of 2020 for her exemplary commitment to service.
“Xavier Hawkins has been a fundamental part of our team to coordinate care with residents at Gateway, especially during the current pandemic when our team has had limited personal access to our patients there,” said Caldwell Hospice medical social worker Kelly Mitchell, BSW, who nominated Hawkins. “She always has a positive demeanor, and we are so grateful for her.”
“She really has a heart for the residents at Gateway,” said Caldwell Hospice nurse Kristy Brown, RN, who also nominated Hawkins for the award.
Hawkins has been with Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare for 10 years.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.