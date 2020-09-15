Caldwell Hospice offers virtual volunteer training

LENOIR — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is hosting a two-day virtual training in October for adults who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers. This training will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer .

An array of topics will be covered to help prepare attendees to become successful volunteers. Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support in Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties. Attendance is required at each session. For more information or to register for the October 2020 adult volunteer training opportunity, visit www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer or contact Volunteer Coordinator Cyndi Akins at 828-754-0101 or cakins@caldwellhospice.org.