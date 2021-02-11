 Skip to main content
Caldwell Hospice offers virtual volunteer training
Caldwell Hospice offers virtual volunteer training

LENOIR — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is hosting a two-day virtual training in March for adults who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers.

This training will be held Tuesday, March 16, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., and Thursday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer.

An array of topics will be covered to help prepare attendees to become successful volunteers. Participants will learn about the strong community history and commitment of Caldwell Hospice, the physical, spiritual and psychosocial issues hospice patients face, and much more from Caldwell Hospice’s staff of end-of-life care experts.

Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support in Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties. Other specific needs include veteran volunteers to support and make Veterans Honoring Veterans presentations to patients who are veterans.

Attendance is required at each session. For more information or to register for the March adult volunteer training opportunity, visit www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer or contact Volunteer Coordinator Cyndi Akins at 828-754-0101 or cakins@caldwellhospice.org.

