Caldwell deputies track down Lenoir man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges

A Lenoir man who was charged with kidnapping and assault in July has been taken into custody along with two others accused of hiding the man from law enforcement.

Brooks William Atkins, Aaron Wayne Douglas and Lisa Marie Miller Douglas were all arrested Wednesday evening after the Caldwell County SWAT Team executed a warrant at a home on Buccaneer Way in Lenoir, according to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Atkins, 34, was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and strangulation case involving a female victim in Hudson in July.

Authorities traced him to the location by monitoring Atkins’ Facebook activity as well as information received from the internet service provider, according to the release.

In addition to the charges of first-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation, Atkins also faces charges of assault on a female, parole violation and contempt of court. He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.

Aaron Douglas, 52, and Lisa Douglas, 40, were both charged with harboring a fugitive. They were each issued $10,000 secured bonds.