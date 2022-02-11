Caldwell County woman dies in house fire on Friday morning

A 64-year-old woman died in a fire Friday morning at a residence on Oak Hill Park Circle in Caldwell County.

Emergency crews responded to the home around 7:24 a.m. Sarah Richardson was found dead during a search of the home, according to a news release from Caldwell County.

The fire originated in the living room. What caused the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials. The fire was judged to be accidental, according to the release

Richardson’s death is being investigated by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner and the Fire Marshal’s office.

Little River Fire, Grace Chapel, Valmead, Hudson and Lenoir fire departments responded to the scene along with Caldwell County EMS.

