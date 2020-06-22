Caldwell County WIC open for telephone appointments

LENOIR - WIC (The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program Women, Infants, and Children) is a program that provides supplemental nutrition for women who: are pregnant; have had a baby in the last six months; are breastfeeding and have had a baby in the last 12 months; are an infant or a child up to 5 years of age.
To be eligible, the child or mother must: live in the state of North Carolina, live in a household with an income at or below 185% of the federal poverty income guidelines, and have or be at risk of developing a nutrition-related problem. A person receiving Medicaid, Work First Families Assistance (TANF), or assistance from the NC Food and Nutrition Services (SNAP benefits) automatically meets the income eligibility requirement.
For more information about WIC or to make an appointment, call Caldwell County WIC located at 2345 Morganton Blvd. SW, Lenoir, at 828-426-8407. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to noon. You may also visit the WIC website at www.nutritionnc.com to learn more about WIC.
