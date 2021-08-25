Caldwell County Schools see second COVID-19 cluster

Caldwell County has a cluster of COVID-19 cases in a second high school, according to a state report.

Hibriten High School has six positive cases of COVID-19 in students, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The cluster is related to the cheerleading team and was first reported Aug. 18, according to Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts.

South Caldwell High School now has 17 total COVID-19 cases related to the cheerleading team. All cases are in students, according to the state report.

A cluster is considered five or more positive COVID-19 cases that are linked.

COVID-19 also canceled three Caldwell County high school football games this week, according to previous Hickory Daily Record reporting. South Caldwell’s football coaching staff is under quarantine, and Hibriten’s football team is under quarantine.

Catawba County, Burke County and Alexander County did not have any school clusters listed in the Tuesday report.