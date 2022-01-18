Caldwell County names information technology director

LENOIR — Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan recently selected Information Technology Systems Administrator Chris Austin to serve as Information Technology Director.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of my home county in this new appointment,” said Austin.

Austin has worked in the county’s Information Technology Department for the past 11 years. He served four years as Information Technology System Administrator and seven years as Information Technology Technician Specialist.

Prior to joining the Caldwell County Information Technology Department, Austin worked for five years as Caldwell Memorial/Siemens Information Technology Technician/Helpdesk Support and as a telecommunications technician for Sanders Communications Inc. for nine years

Austin studied at Caldwell Community College, and he holds CompTIA ITF+ and CompTIA Network+ certification.