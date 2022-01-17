Caldwell County names deputy tax administrator

LENOIR — Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan recently named Josh Angle, the county's real property appraisal supervisor, to serve as deputy tax administrator.

“I am very thankful to receive this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Caldwell County as the deputy tax administrator,” Angle said.

Angle started his career with the Caldwell County Tax Department as a revenue clerk, before being named real property appraiser I in 2012. He was promoted to the supervisor of the Real Property Appraisal Division in 2020.

Before joining the Tax Department, Angle served as Verizon Wireless retail sales manager.

Angle completed the Dan Mohr Real Estate School for certified residential appraiser courses and earned an associate degree in business management from Ashworth College. He also holds N.C. Department of Revenue real property appraiser certification.