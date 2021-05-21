Caldwell County manager Stan Kiser let go

The Caldwell County manager was fired by the county board on Friday.

The Caldwell County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Friday and voted to dismiss County Manager Stan Kiser. The termination is effective immediately, according to a press release from Caldwell County.

Kiser has served as Caldwell County manager since October 2009. He made $133,980 annually at the time of his termination.

The county did not provide a reason behind the dismissal. There was no written notice related to disciplinary action, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.

According to the county's contract with Kiser, if the board lets Kiser go without cause, the county must pay Kiser 24 months of pay — over $250,000.

The board of commissioners appointed Finance Officer Tony Helton to serve as interim county manager.