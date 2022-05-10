 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CALDWELL COUNTY

Caldwell County man dies in two-vehicle crash in Lenoir

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lenoir man died Saturday in a motor vehicle crash around 7 p.m. on Hickory Boulevard near the Hibriten Drive overpass.

Claude Howard Jr., 64, of Lenoir, was driving a GMC Safari van north on Hickory Boulevard when the vehicle crossed the median and collided with another vehicle that was traveling south on Hickory Boulevard, the Lenoir Police Department said in a press release.

Tatum Logan, 23, of Lenoir, was driving the second vehicle, a Nissan Sentra.

Howard was transported to Caldwell UNC Health Care where he died due to his injuries. Logan was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Impairment does not seem to be a factor in the accident, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after protests over economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert