Caldwell County man dies in two-vehicle crash in Lenoir

A Lenoir man died Saturday in a motor vehicle crash around 7 p.m. on Hickory Boulevard near the Hibriten Drive overpass.

Claude Howard Jr., 64, of Lenoir, was driving a GMC Safari van north on Hickory Boulevard when the vehicle crossed the median and collided with another vehicle that was traveling south on Hickory Boulevard, the Lenoir Police Department said in a press release.

Tatum Logan, 23, of Lenoir, was driving the second vehicle, a Nissan Sentra.

Howard was transported to Caldwell UNC Health Care where he died due to his injuries. Logan was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Impairment does not seem to be a factor in the accident, according to the Lenoir Police Department.