Caldwell County Library board chair honored

LENOIR — The North Carolina Public Library Directors Association named Christine Helton, chair of the Caldwell County Public Library Board of Trustees, Library Trustee of the Year for 2020 at their virtual annual meeting in December.

“This award is so well-deserved. Christine is a tireless and talented advocate for our public library and community, and her care and support have been key to the library's current growth and success,” said Caldwell County Public Library Interim Director Leslie Griffin. “Christine gives constantly of her time and of herself, and is never too busy to treat the staff, complement our initiatives, discuss innovations, and be a cheerleader for the library.”

Helton joined the board of trustees in May 2018 and became chair the following July, immediately assisting the library as the Lenoir building transitioned into a shared County Resource Center. She was a major point of contact for all parties during the transition and ensured that the library maintained the space needed to continue to serve the community.