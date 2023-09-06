An infected bat found in Lenoir makes the third case of rabies in Caldwell County this year.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement that a bat submitted for testing was infected with the rabies virus. The bat was found on Steeltown Road in Lenoir when it came into contact with two dogs.

Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement will host a free rabies vaccine clinic on Oct. 21. Vaccines will be free for Caldwell County residents and $10 for non-county residents. Pets must be on a leash or in a crate at the event.

If there are any questions concerning rabies or receiving a rabies vaccination, the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement can be contacted at 828-572-4535. The department is located at 180 Government Way, in Lenoir. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If there is an emergency situation outside the department’s business hours, notify the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324