A 4-year-old child was shot in Caldwell County on Thursday morning.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:41 a.m. about an accidental shooting at 4390 Rocky Road in Lenoir, Capt. Aaron Barlowe said.

The child was struck by a bullet when a gun that was being handled by a family friend accidentally discharged, Barlowe said.

The 4-year-old was airlifted with serious injuries to a hospital in Winston-Salem, Barlowe said.

The sheriff’s office received word that the child is expected to survive, Barlowe said.

As of 2:30 p.m., no charges have been filed in the case. Barlowe said the sheriff’s office will be reviewing the case with the district attorney’s office.