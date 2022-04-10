Caldwell Chamber of Commerce to celebrate

LENOIR — The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting as an in-person event on Tuesday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the HUB Station Auditorium in Hudson.

“It is an honor to bring this important event to our members, our community, and our partners," said Bryan Moore, president and CEO of the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce.

"We are thrilled to announce that the annual meeting sold out in less than 10 days, and that is a sign of our community having a desire to get together for these important events."

The 2022 annual meeting will feature a welcome message from Mayor Janet Winkler, from the Town of Hudson, and presenters from event sponsors, including Google Lenoir, Duke Energy, Sattler Corporation & Rygid AV. The Chamber will present a short business meeting, and attendees will hear from committee chairs across multiple disciplines and programs offered by the Chamber.

Mark Poarch, president of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, will present the keynote speech.

After a two-year hiatus, the Chamber will present three special community leader awards. Sheila Triplet-Brady will receive the 2022 Visionary Award for her service to the community and the Chamber is excited to bring back the Duke Energy Citizenship - Man and Woman of the year L.A. Dysart Awards. This year's recipients are Jane Prestwood and Dr. John Tye.